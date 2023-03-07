 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Victim update for 7 March 2023

Patch 1.9.3.5 for March 7th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10711513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Aesthetic and design changes within the Blood Engine areas

-Added useful exit within a specific room in the Blood Engine

-Aesthetic additions within the Sewers Recharge and Transport rooms

-Fixed specific door going left in the Sewers

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link