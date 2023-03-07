 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 7 March 2023

0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10711382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • SFX given to Acid Weeper
  • SFX given to Acid Queen Crawler
  • SFX given to Shelldon
  • SFX given to General Spikey
  • SFX given to Electric Elemental Lord
  • Dialogue given to General Spikey
  • Dialogue given to Lord of Darkness
  • Lightning tweaked in General Spikeys arena to increase visibility
  • New spark FX when doing damage to enemies
  • Fixed the small germs staying on screen after Holy Fungus
  • Fixed Armadillo topic at Grand Librarian
  • Tweaked one Ladybug room in Acid Dungeon
  • New Mindshroom SFX
  • Some new background assets for some rooms in the Undergrounds

