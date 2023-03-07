- SFX given to Acid Weeper
- SFX given to Acid Queen Crawler
- SFX given to Shelldon
- SFX given to General Spikey
- SFX given to Electric Elemental Lord
- Dialogue given to General Spikey
- Dialogue given to Lord of Darkness
- Lightning tweaked in General Spikeys arena to increase visibility
- New spark FX when doing damage to enemies
- Fixed the small germs staying on screen after Holy Fungus
- Fixed Armadillo topic at Grand Librarian
- Tweaked one Ladybug room in Acid Dungeon
- New Mindshroom SFX
- Some new background assets for some rooms in the Undergrounds
Lone Fungus update for 7 March 2023
0.9.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
