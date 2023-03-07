Patch Notes Version 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10711376 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 15:59:29 UTC by Wendy

We are distributing an update to improve the stability of gameplay. Please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Major Game Changes :

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the shield was not intermittently applied during Barr's pattern.

Removed internal pillars from Hebullon's map.

Modified to add damage if the bosses are attacked while emeny in groggy.

The version number of this update shown at the Title Screen will be as follows :

App Ver. 1.0.6

We would continue to improve 'OVE: The Sword of Liberation' so that you can enjoy it more comfortably.

Please stay tuned for more news.