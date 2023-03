Share · View all patches · Build 10711282 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Bus World now supports TrackIR, starting from today’s version 1.4.3 on Steam! If you have this head tracking device, please share your impressions.

The corresponding update for other stores where Bus World is sold is coming soon.

