Build update #2

Thank you for your interest in helping us test the meta progression of ENDLESS™ Dungeon! We’re eager to hear from you what you think about the overall pacing of the game, and the various options and upgrades you can unlock, so let’s get right to it: Like the OpenDevs before, you will get access to the beta build by redeeming it as a reward on your Amplifiers profile, but this time around we have made a Discord Server for you to give your feedback and discuss all the juicy secrets with the other testers.

Important! If you see a message on Steam saying that your access has been revoked to Endless Dungeon, do not worry. In order to give you access to the playtest we needed to change a couple of things on the backend. Again, do not worry!

If this is your first time participating in the playtest of Endless Dungeon, make sure to enter the discord server : https://discord.gg/mWdfmhNb5F. If it’s not your first time, you should be already there 😊

What is the new content?

So, what can you expect to experience in this Meta-Progression Playtest Beta? Almost the entire game, but you will find the details on the discord!