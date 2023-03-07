 Skip to content

Tanks in Labyrinth update for 7 March 2023

1.3.9 (3D vs AI)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As you remember, it was possible to fight against AI only in 2D mode. Now you can also play in 3D mode. It's much more interesting, but sometimes very difficult.
Now the size of the map depends on the number of players (it will not be 4x4 size with three or four players).
Also, I optimized the flight of bullets in multiplayer.

