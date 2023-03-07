 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vengeful Castle update for 7 March 2023

EARLY ACCESS PATCH#1 has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10711141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#NEW CONTENTS

◆ ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Now Achievements Collection available

◆ NEW BOSS

  • Cursed Old Tree : Summoned at 7 WAVE

◆ NEW SPELLS

  • SPELL CHANGE
    Exchange spell randomly in both side slots

  • SWORD DANCE
    Swing the sword in all directions quickly
    causing great damage to the enemy

#BALANCE

◆ WAVE

  • Boss summon wave has been modified [7,14,21,28,35,40]
  • Enemy's initial wave of summoning has been pushed back overall

◆ JUDGEMENT

  • Additional Damage : MAX HP 5% > Current HP 7%

◆ BLINK

  • Added : Crowd control remove effect
  • Removed : Invincible effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 2233821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link