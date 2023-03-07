EARLY ACCESS PATCH#1 has been released!

#NEW CONTENTS
◆ ACHIEVEMENTS
- Now Achievements Collection available
◆ NEW BOSS
- Cursed Old Tree : Summoned at 7 WAVE
◆ NEW SPELLS
-
SPELL CHANGE
Exchange spell randomly in both side slots
-
SWORD DANCE
Swing the sword in all directions quickly
causing great damage to the enemy
#BALANCE
◆ WAVE
- Boss summon wave has been modified [7,14,21,28,35,40]
- Enemy's initial wave of summoning has been pushed back overall
◆ JUDGEMENT
- Additional Damage : MAX HP 5% > Current HP 7%
◆ BLINK
- Added : Crowd control remove effect
- Removed : Invincible effects
Changed files in this update