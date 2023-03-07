P&C Beta Update: 27.02.23

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

More and more fixes, but also cute improvements to a game that is getting cleaner and cleaner, while dirtier and dirtier~

Size: MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː New Swirlies/Clock HUD and Swirly change animation

ːswirliesː New sprites: Dominun, knocked down Wendigo, knocked down Skullcrawler

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy dialogues in Slime Pool

ːswirliesː Fixed rabbit NPC in Vineyards remaining close to its entrance

ːswirliesː Fixed clima effects sometimes being displayed in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Fixed beach NPCs sprites not reloading

ːswirliesː Fixed Chi/m/p mechs missing dialogue frame

ːswirliesː Fixed Miss Borne (MouseP's sister) being both by the carts and at Rock Tunnel's exit when the "Just Cogs in the Machine" quest is active

ːswirliesː The cache now gets also cleared when entering the World Map

ːswirliesː Fixed Niu'ya healing every time she gets talked to (once per day now)

ːswirliesː Dragon Carriage NPCs now get reloaded if their sprite/portrait is broken