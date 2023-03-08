 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airport CEO update for 8 March 2023

Airport CEO 1.0-45 released

Share · View all patches · Build 10711116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey hey hey, airport CEO!

Long time no see but we are back with the tiniest update as of yet, Airport CEO 1.0-45, that addresses an important issue with the achievement trigger system that has affected a small number of users. This update will ensure that achievements such as the Wilhelm Röntgen properly triggers once achieved. Here's the short patch notes:

Release notes - 1.0-45

Bug

  • [MERCURY-47109]: Some achievement does in very rare instances not correctly invoke when reaching the trigger value

Unrelated to Airport CEO, we as developers have some exciting news to share later this afternoon. Stay tuned and keep the blue side up! ːsteammockingː

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs

Changed files in this update

Windows depot Depot 673611
  • Loading history…
macOS depot Depot 673616
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link