Airport CEO 1.0-45 released

Hey hey hey, airport CEO!

Long time no see but we are back with the tiniest update as of yet, Airport CEO 1.0-45, that addresses an important issue with the achievement trigger system that has affected a small number of users. This update will ensure that achievements such as the Wilhelm Röntgen properly triggers once achieved. Here's the short patch notes:

Release notes - 1.0-45

Bug

[MERCURY-47109]: Some achievement does in very rare instances not correctly invoke when reaching the trigger value

Unrelated to Airport CEO, we as developers have some exciting news to share later this afternoon. Stay tuned and keep the blue side up! ːsteammockingː

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs