Hello!

Here are some additional fixes to make the game a little more enjoyable:

The level selection menu is much more stable than before, and should no longer lag as you navigate from world to world.

Lasers that appear and disappear in rhythm are now harmless when passed through while they are blinking (on or off). So there is more time to cross them.

Some other minor bugfixes

Thank you and have fun =]