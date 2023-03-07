 Skip to content

Gatekeeper: Eclipse update for 7 March 2023

Update #4

Update #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Gatekeepers!

Version 0.9.9.9 is available for download on Steam!

Small update:
  • Increasing attack speed now also increases skill casting speed
  • Added an option to disable extra crosshair in the settings
Thank you,

Gravity Lagoon

