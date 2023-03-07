Hey Gatekeepers!
Version 0.9.9.9 is available for download on Steam!
Small update:
- Increasing attack speed now also increases skill casting speed
- Added an option to disable extra crosshair in the settings
Thank you,
Gravity Lagoon
