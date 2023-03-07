 Skip to content

SokoChess update for 7 March 2023

Improved deselecting pieces

Share · View all patches · Build 10711024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we just released a patch updating the game to v1.0.6 which will improves deselecting pieces.

Previously, you could deselect a piece only once all the moving/pushing animations have finished. This felt janky and unintuitive, especially when moving pieces at a faster pace and caused unwanted pushing when people wanted to select another piece.

Additionally, you can also deselect an already selected piece by clicking on it.

Did you know we released a SokoChess spin-off game?

This update has been based on feedback we received from SokoChess White players. We updated this in both of the games.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2185860/SokoChess_White/

