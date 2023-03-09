New version of 1.22 update is live on all platforms

Update 1.22 (Build: 94614) is now live, featuring many fixes to issues such as rangefinder measurement, FPS drops or invisible items in story missions. We hope you'll enjoy the newly enhanced gameplay experience. Thank you for playing and supporting us - we couldn't have done it without you!

(PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Version 1.22 (Build: 94614) patch notes:

Fixed: Binoculars measuring distance through animals

Fixed: Invisible items in story missions

Fixed: Various animal spawning issues

Fixed: Same size of the Hunter sense red dot on every firearm

Fixed: Misleading information about animal senses on Hunter difficulty

Fixed: Incorrect weight for the Alaska moose

Fixed: Wrong vehicle appearing on load (default 4x4 spawned instead of UTV

Fixed: Blood tracks causing a drop in FPS

Fixed: DLC pop-up notification in main menu (in case DLC has been uninstalled)

Fixed: Alaska Task “Harbrynzers“ - female animals not updating task progres

(MP) Fixed: Inability to see/create/connect to server

(MP) Fixed: Animals freezing after being shot

Tweaked: Walking in crouch on steep terrain

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Good hunting!