Update v.1.5.0

Hello friends!
- Added analytics system: graphs with training results
- Added new music tracks
- Added leaderboards (in UI and on the big screen at the location)
- Fixed minor bugs with UI display
- Added mini-game "Tower of Ice Cubes"
- Pause is now activated when the user removes the HMD (Oculus)
- New Stress Factor - Lizard
- New Stress Factor - Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- New environment: added volcano and eruption
- New environment: added spaceship
- New to the environment: added window cleaning robot
- New environment: added flying robot birds
- New environment: Ventilation tapes
- New to the environment: added neon ceiling lights
- Updated material for hand tracking game mode (Oculus Quest)
- Fixed lighting from external lamps when roller shutters are closed
- Added activity monitoring system and display of burned kcal during training
- Fixed missing session end stats in tutorial when ending via pause menu
- Added additional HUD on the player's hand
- Fixed a bug with playing background music when starting the "Geometric Runner" mini-game
- Fixed pause timer, now it shows the correct elapsed time
- The player can no longer interact with objects while paused in training
- Fixed memorization time on difficulty level 0
- Installation of new monitors on the main level, updated appearance of bonuses
- Fixed neuropoints going beyond four digits or higher in the pause menu
- Fixed shifting of hands in collisions during reaction training
- Updated the physics of the game table in the mini-game "Ping-Pong"
- Fixed practice menu options showing the first values from the list instead of the actual difficulty level 0 values when opening the menu
Train your brain with pleasure!
