Upgrade VR update for 10 March 2023

Update v.1.5.0

Update v.1.5.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends!

  • Added analytics system: graphs with training results
  • Added new music tracks
  • Added leaderboards (in UI and on the big screen at the location)
  • Fixed minor bugs with UI display
  • Added mini-game "Tower of Ice Cubes"
  • Pause is now activated when the user removes the HMD (Oculus)
  • New Stress Factor - Lizard
  • New Stress Factor - Robot Vacuum Cleaner
  • New environment: added volcano and eruption
  • New environment: added spaceship
  • New to the environment: added window cleaning robot
  • New environment: added flying robot birds
  • New environment: Ventilation tapes
  • New to the environment: added neon ceiling lights
  • Updated material for hand tracking game mode (Oculus Quest)
  • Fixed lighting from external lamps when roller shutters are closed
  • Added activity monitoring system and display of burned kcal during training
  • Fixed missing session end stats in tutorial when ending via pause menu
  • Added additional HUD on the player's hand
  • Fixed a bug with playing background music when starting the "Geometric Runner" mini-game
  • Fixed pause timer, now it shows the correct elapsed time
  • The player can no longer interact with objects while paused in training
  • Fixed memorization time on difficulty level 0
  • Installation of new monitors on the main level, updated appearance of bonuses
  • Fixed neuropoints going beyond four digits or higher in the pause menu
  • Fixed shifting of hands in collisions during reaction training
  • Updated the physics of the game table in the mini-game "Ping-Pong"
  • Fixed practice menu options showing the first values from the list instead of the actual difficulty level 0 values when opening the menu

Train your brain with pleasure!

