- Updated fonts
- Some fonts have Cyrillic support
- Fixed no clipping inside blocks
- Fixed a issue with the badge system where people had the commentary mode dlc
- Updated Scribble Engine
- Temporarily disabled some particles
The Colorful Creature update for 7 March 2023
Beta 1.9.2 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
TCC Windows Depot 1651681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update