 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Colorful Creature update for 7 March 2023

Beta 1.9.2 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10710890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated fonts
  • Some fonts have Cyrillic support
  • Fixed no clipping inside blocks
  • Fixed a issue with the badge system where people had the commentary mode dlc
  • Updated Scribble Engine
  • Temporarily disabled some particles

Changed files in this update

TCC Windows Depot 1651681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link