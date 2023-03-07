Patch 16.91: A Warm Welcome to the Neural Network + New Logit Prizes!

Hello Universe Architects,

A new social feature has joined the simulation! Universe Architects can now be closer than ever with the ability to share profiles and simulation progress.

What's this new stuff all about? Let's find out:

Let's Connect

Welcome to the Neural Network, a hub for all Universe Architects to convene.

Hop on the global leaderboard to meet and compete with other Universe Architects!

Follow your friends and race each other during Explore Events!

Track your progress and others' stats with individual player profiles!

*Please note: This feature is still a work in progress and is subject to future QoL updates. We greatly value and welcome your feedback for it!

New to the Logit Console

Two worlds, one family. A Gorilla trophy node and Speculative Earth cosmetic are now available for purchase in the Logit Console! Will you welcome these two new additions to your simulation?

Additional Features:

Improved tutorials at the start of the game.

Beyond camera improvements.

Improved Translations

Minor bug fixes and improvements

Curious about what we have in store? We're excited to be welcoming a mysterious new addition to the Explore family in the near future! Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or Reddit for upcoming status updates.

Let us know your thoughts on this update, and we hope you're looking forward to what's in the works!

Stay cellular,

The Cells Team