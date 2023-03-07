 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cube Conflict update for 7 March 2023

Some important bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10710864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are some fixes for the game. I recommend doing the update so you can avoid problems when playing in multiplayer! I'm also investigating a (rare) server crash since version 0.9.3. Maybe it's fixed now, or maybe not!

  • Fixed a bug where ammo/items were spawned in game modes where they don't spawn.
  • Fixed bad team balance by bots when a new player connects to multiplayer with only one other player.
  • Fixed a bug where a power armor explosion caused the selected weapon to change.
  • Fixed auto-equipping a weapon while grabbing it, not updating in multiplayer.
  • Fixed risk of not having game intro applied when a new player connects during the game intro.

Improvements:

  • When players leave the game while other players are playing with bots, new bots will be spawned to replace the deserters.
  • Soft-coded NPCs and monsters so you can add your own ;)
  • Improved random name generator.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1454701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link