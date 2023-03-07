Some important bug fixes

Here are some fixes for the game. I recommend doing the update so you can avoid problems when playing in multiplayer! I'm also investigating a (rare) server crash since version 0.9.3. Maybe it's fixed now, or maybe not!
- Fixed a bug where ammo/items were spawned in game modes where they don't spawn.
- Fixed bad team balance by bots when a new player connects to multiplayer with only one other player.
- Fixed a bug where a power armor explosion caused the selected weapon to change.
- Fixed auto-equipping a weapon while grabbing it, not updating in multiplayer.
- Fixed risk of not having game intro applied when a new player connects during the game intro.
Improvements:
- When players leave the game while other players are playing with bots, new bots will be spawned to replace the deserters.
- Soft-coded NPCs and monsters so you can add your own ;)
- Improved random name generator.
Changed files in this update