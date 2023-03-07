 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 7 March 2023

Physics Update

7 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Physics should now behave much more predictably with climbing slopes and the like.
  • Jitter has been significantly removed as well.

