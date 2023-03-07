 Skip to content

Wild West Saga update for 7 March 2023

Run In Background

Share · View all patches · Build 10710830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game can now run in the background again. Sorry!

Changed files in this update

Wild West Saga Win Depot 842151
  • Loading history…
Wild West Saga OSX Depot 842152
  • Loading history…
Wild West Saga Linux Depot 842153
  • Loading history…
