Minor update

Mavis now has a companion card.

On Ann needs you for something you can now move her directly into any location.

You can no longer enter Jax's place with someone By your side.

There's now an equipped effect for having more than a couple of mental health problems.

There's a bit more prison content, including a load more info about Tower Group.

Made some more tweaks to Fight or flight.

Affected/Sleeping pills now keeps Good sleeps locked at zero.

It always removed it before, but it was possible to get it back.

If you lose your 33g, you can now get a new one at the Quartermaster.

Burner phones will no longer help you if you get trouble from Causing mayhem.

Actions on load should now always be calculated accurately if you have an event that triggers while the game's closed (e.g. a binge ending).

New artwork.

One new achievement.

Fixed a problem with Affected/Sleeping pills when you wake up.

Fixed another problem on Fight or flight.

Fixed Too distractible not being removed properly.

Fixed a problem with Carrying a long weapon.

Fixed Jax's place setting Inside to the wrong level and so not triggering all mechanics properly.

Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.