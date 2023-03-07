 Skip to content

Bio Prototype update for 7 March 2023

We uploaded an untested patch by mistake several hours ago. The 0.4.4 patch had a serious issue with cell picking up. We rolled the version back after we realized the mistake. However, the game data in 0.4.4 may get lost after the rolling back. If you lose your saved data, please contact us via Steam Community, Discord, or email bob@emprom.net for a solution. Sorry about the inconvenience.

