A New User Interface for KARDS

Hello everyone!

We are delighted to announce that the public testing of the next generation KARDS user interface has begun! As you may know from our previous blogs, the KARDS user interface is getting a significant facelift and massive under-the-hood improvements. This is done so that we can operate KARDS for many years to come and in preparation for the mobile version of the game. As we are getting close to the finish line on the new user interface, we invite you to our public test on Steam and welcome your feedback. Please note that as the new user interface is still in beta, you may run into some bugs in this test.

How Do I Access the Test?

To access the new UI test, please follow these steps:

Navigate to your Steam Library and find KARDS in the list of games.

Right-click the title and select Properties.

Click the Betas tab.

Use the drop down menu to select the [newUI] test branch.

Once it’s selected, you can close the Properties window and the game will start updating. You may need to manually start the updating process by pressing the Update button on the game’s main Steam interface.

Once the updating has completed, you can play the game with the new UI.

To revert back to the old UI, simply go back to the Betas tab in Properties and select [None].

What Can I Expect With the New UI?

We have reworked many aspects of the user interface to make the KARDS UI future-proof, to add many usability improvements, to install under-the-hood optimizations, and to prepare for the upcoming mobile version. The new UI includes changes to the home screen, how you enter the various game modes, and significant changes to the layout of the deck builder. You can find a more detailed overview of the changes in our blog: New User Interface: Coming Soon!

Where Do I Report Feedback and Bugs?

The New User Interface Facility category has been established and is accessible for all users on the official KARDS Discord. This category is home to all things related to the new UI.

In #nui-info, you’ll find all the information you need to access the new UI test.

In #nui-feedback, you can give us all the feedback you have on the new UI.

In #nui-bug-reports, please report any bugs you may find in the new UI.

In #nui-help, you can get assistance in navigating or otherwise interacting with the new UI.

In #nui-discussion, have general discussions about the new UI.

I Don’t Play KARDS on Steam, Can I Still Join the Test?

This new UI test is only available for users playing KARDS through Steam. The new user interface will, however, be available for all users in the latter half of March. We’d still love to hear your feedback about the new UI when you’re able to access it - the New User Interface Facility on Discord will remain open for some time following the full release of the new UI, collecting all the new UI related feedback, bug reports, and so forth.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the new UI!