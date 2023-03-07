 Skip to content

Hero Realms update for 7 March 2023

20230304 - Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 10710570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:
-Campaign intro screen hide back button until bundles loaded
-Bundle loading fixes
-Other bug fixes
Improvements:
-Hide bundle names in the download bar
Beta:
-Balance changes for Alchemist and Barbarian
-Level 13+ queue changes

