- fixed leaderboards not showing up until you beat all levels in a set.
- fixed leaderboards not showing your rank if it is lower than 10.
- made it so the game would pause when it loses focus.
DESTRUCTURE: Among Debris update for 7 March 2023
Patch V 1.01 changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update