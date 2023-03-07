 Skip to content

DESTRUCTURE: Among Debris update for 7 March 2023

Patch V 1.01 changelog

  • fixed leaderboards not showing up until you beat all levels in a set.
  • fixed leaderboards not showing your rank if it is lower than 10.
  • made it so the game would pause when it loses focus.

