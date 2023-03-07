-A few UI changes (temporary exp display in 'new game' screen until the 'card collection' feature is added)
-Fixed the "Bounty" card so that wealth is properly added instead of attack
Rally: Endless Conquest update for 7 March 2023
Hotfix V.601

