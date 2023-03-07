 Skip to content

Dark Prospect update for 7 March 2023

Update 1.0.1

Hello everyone,

The last days, I watched a lot of games and collected a lot of problems with version 1.0.
This results in the first hot fix containing the most problematic issues:

Bug fixes:

  • FPS - Fixed: Molotov and grenades do not always register hits on Titan/Fat

  • FPS - Fixed: Flares not visible if shadow quality is set to medium

  • RTS - Fixed: Units sometimes get stuck on destroyed buildings

  • RTS - Fixed: Unit spawn buttons not always register every click

  • RTS - Fixed: Always writes to all chat

  • General - Fixed: Bot all sounds were assigned to sound groups, so changing volume had no effect

I also wanted to thank again everyone who bought Dark Prospect and thank you for all the feedback.
I'm very happy with the sales and there are a lot more people online now. I hope this continues and that there is always someone online to play.

Michael - Cashcowgames

