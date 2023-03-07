Update 1.0.1

Hello everyone,
The last days, I watched a lot of games and collected a lot of problems with version 1.0.
This results in the first hot fix containing the most problematic issues:
Bug fixes:
-
FPS - Fixed: Molotov and grenades do not always register hits on Titan/Fat
-
FPS - Fixed: Flares not visible if shadow quality is set to medium
-
RTS - Fixed: Units sometimes get stuck on destroyed buildings
-
RTS - Fixed: Unit spawn buttons not always register every click
-
RTS - Fixed: Always writes to all chat
-
General - Fixed: Bot all sounds were assigned to sound groups, so changing volume had no effect
I also wanted to thank again everyone who bought Dark Prospect and thank you for all the feedback.
I'm very happy with the sales and there are a lot more people online now. I hope this continues and that there is always someone online to play.
Michael - Cashcowgames
Changed files in this update