Update 1.0.1

Hello everyone,

The last days, I watched a lot of games and collected a lot of problems with version 1.0.

This results in the first hot fix containing the most problematic issues:

Bug fixes:

FPS - Fixed: Molotov and grenades do not always register hits on Titan/Fat

FPS - Fixed: Flares not visible if shadow quality is set to medium

RTS - Fixed: Units sometimes get stuck on destroyed buildings

RTS - Fixed: Unit spawn buttons not always register every click

RTS - Fixed: Always writes to all chat

General - Fixed: Bot all sounds were assigned to sound groups, so changing volume had no effect

I also wanted to thank again everyone who bought Dark Prospect and thank you for all the feedback.

I'm very happy with the sales and there are a lot more people online now. I hope this continues and that there is always someone online to play.

Michael - Cashcowgames