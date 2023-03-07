 Skip to content

Blinded by Fear update for 7 March 2023

Achievements Unlocked!

Share · View all patches · Build 10710367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Steam achievements to Blinded by Fear! Along with other QoL and bug fixes.

Changes:

  • Added Steam integration including Steam Achievements
  • Added the ability to toggle shooting rather than holding the button down
  • Added a community tab/button (coming soon!)
  • Exiting in game takes you back to the menu first, rather than exiting the game

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue where loading lidar files did not load the color of lidar dots correctly
  • Reduced the size of lidar save files

