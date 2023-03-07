Achievements Unlocked!

Added Steam achievements to Blinded by Fear! Along with other QoL and bug fixes.
Changes:
- Added Steam integration including Steam Achievements
- Added the ability to toggle shooting rather than holding the button down
- Added a community tab/button (coming soon!)
- Exiting in game takes you back to the menu first, rather than exiting the game
Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue where loading lidar files did not load the color of lidar dots correctly
- Reduced the size of lidar save files
