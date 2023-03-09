D-Corp Arena Update with a new game mode is now available!

Attention robotic workers!

D-Corp planetary activities just got a whole lot more exciting!

This free update introduces PvP, player-versus-player gameplay. The lovable bitbots can finally hammer it out among themselves in the brand-new, team-building exercise called Arena Mode! 🔥

Assemble the crew, and get ready to fight for glory in the ultimate explosive showdown for 2 to 4 players. Who will collect the most scrap, and who gets to sit on the toilet throne?! 🪠

Our CEO, Mr. Brain-In-A-Jar, was quoted as saying, "We're thrilled for this great opportunity to encourage team spirit, boost profits, and have some good old-fashioned fun! Let's be honest, who doesn't love a little friendly competition?" 🧠

Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1285040/DCorp/

Full changelog: