D-Corp update for 9 March 2023

D-Corp Arena Update with a new game mode is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention robotic workers!

D-Corp planetary activities just got a whole lot more exciting!

This free update introduces PvP, player-versus-player gameplay. The lovable bitbots can finally hammer it out among themselves in the brand-new, team-building exercise called Arena Mode! 🔥

Assemble the crew, and get ready to fight for glory in the ultimate explosive showdown for 2 to 4 players. Who will collect the most scrap, and who gets to sit on the toilet throne?! 🪠

Our CEO, Mr. Brain-In-A-Jar, was quoted as saying, "We're thrilled for this great opportunity to encourage team spirit, boost profits, and have some good old-fashioned fun! Let's be honest, who doesn't love a little friendly competition?" 🧠

Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1285040/DCorp/

Full changelog:

  • New game mode: Arena

    • Arena mode introduces PvP (versus) gameplay 👹
    • Accessed through level select menu
    • Get most scrap and keep it to win 🧺
    • Hit enemies to make them lose scrap 🔨
    • Can be played with 2-4 players
    • Fun is mandatory!

  • New Planet: Explosion Factory 💥

  • 8 New Levels 🗺️

    • Factory
    • Furnace
    • Hexapath
    • Iron Beach
    • King of the Cake
    • Slag Pit
    • The Maw
    • Smelter

  • 12 New Hats to unlock 🤠

  • New enemy: Loot Goblin 👺

