AO20 Anniversary Deathmatch Tournament 🎉

On Monday 03/13 at 11:00 p.m., after the two days of x4 experience, they will have the opportunity to face each other in a Deathmatch Tournament and measure all the power they have been obtaining from their characters.

It will be in teams of 3 pjs per group, depending on the number of registered the event will take place either by direct elimination or by classification by points.

You can register by private message in Discord to Plus de Ulla or ingame the same day of the event by sending /GM "Regular Consultation" Message: Deathmatch Tournament (if you do not have teammates, you can still register and on the day of the event we will create one for you)

What prizes are there?

🥇1st Place: 3 Dragonslayer Swords, 3 Legendary Armor Chests, 12 Insignia, 3 Praetorian Royal Robes.

🥈2nd Place: 12 Badges, 3 Legendary Weapon Chests, and 3 Praetorian Royal Robes.

🥉 3rd place: 9 insignia and 3 Praetorian royal robes.

Prizes will be divided equally among the winners and awarded in Ullathorpe.

The event can be seen on https://twitch.tv/PlusAo20