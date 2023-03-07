 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 7 March 2023

1.13.7 Update

Build 10710196 · Last edited by Wendy

Update v1.13.7

Interface

  • [Splash] Add button to open autosave folder.

Nodes

  • New array shift node.

  • New path builder node (create a path from an array of vec2 points).

  • New L-system node.

  • [Lua] Add Project object for accessing metadata

  • Project.frame Get the current frame (start at 0)
  • Project.frameTotal Get animation length
  • Project.fps Get framerate
  • [Cache array] Add start, end, and step properties to control output range.
  • [Line] Now support path array.
  • [Line] 1px mode for pixel-perfect line rendering (fix width to 1 pixel).
  • [Line] More stable line trimming.
  • [Blend] New difference blend mode.

Bug

  • Fix freeze when moving the cursor on a long line of text in textarea.
  • Fix elbow, diagonal connection line color blending glitch.
  • Fix loading error on some array processors.
  • Fix crash when duplicating gradient.
  • Fix the gradient tooltip not showing when holding shift.
  • [Array] Fix connection break on deserialize (duplicate, load)
  • [Lua global] Set to "on start" should only run the node in the first frame.
  • [Palette] Fix trim and fill palette with black color.
  • [Gradient shift] Fix unexpected behavior.
  • [Export] Fix path value reject array.
  • [Particle, VFX] Fix particle not looping properly.

