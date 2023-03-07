1.13.7 Update

Update v1.13.7
Interface
- [Splash] Add button to open autosave folder.
Nodes
-
New array shift node.
-
New path builder node (create a path from an array of vec2 points).
-
New L-system node.
-
[Lua] Add
Projectobject for accessing metadata
Project.frameGet the current frame (start at 0)
Project.frameTotalGet animation length
Project.fpsGet framerate
- [Cache array] Add start, end, and step properties to control output range.
- [Line] Now support path array.
- [Line] 1px mode for pixel-perfect line rendering (fix width to 1 pixel).
- [Line] More stable line trimming.
- [Blend] New difference blend mode.
Bug
- Fix freeze when moving the cursor on a long line of text in textarea.
- Fix elbow, diagonal connection line color blending glitch.
- Fix loading error on some array processors.
- Fix crash when duplicating gradient.
- Fix the gradient tooltip not showing when holding shift.
- [Array] Fix connection break on deserialize (duplicate, load)
- [Lua global] Set to "on start" should only run the node in the first frame.
- [Palette] Fix trim and fill palette with black color.
- [Gradient shift] Fix unexpected behavior.
- [Export] Fix path value reject array.
- [Particle, VFX] Fix particle not looping properly.
Changed depots in beta branch