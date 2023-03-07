Update V1.2.0 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

The time has come to continue Scarlet’s journey through the Underworld with the opening of our new area, the Frozen Passage! This is a dark and cold domain but worry not. The floors aren’t the only thing that’s slippery in this place. Scarlet will get to dig deep into many slippery adventures with new friends and foes alike!

New World

With the new Frozen Passage area comes new enemies, weapons, rings, amulets, and of course a new boss at the end. Misty also has a new quest waiting for you, and we’ve added lots of new lewd encounters for you to experience as you make your way through the Underworld. There are also more journal entries to discover, and plenty of new stuff to unlock for the Gallery we added in the previous update.

New NPC: Candy

As you enter the Frozen Passage, you’ll get to meet Candy, our latest addition to the crew of helpful NPCs. She will use her spacetime bending magical powers to help you in your quest. Once you’ve found her, you can ask her to change the dungeon starting location to keep the runs compact. For now, she will allow you to skip one area, but her powers will grow in future updates.

New Weapon: Hammer

We’ve added a completely new weapon category to the game to keep things interesting! With the new hammers, you’ll be able bonk your way to victory! The hammers also strike the ground, creating a shockwave that moves forward and deals damage to enemies in it’s path. This can be useful if you want to keep your distance from the dangerous foes.

Buff System Revamp

The buff system has gone through an overhaul, and instead of just having one buff at a time, the buffs now stack. You can now have all sorts of buffs at the same time, but also multiple applications of the same buff stack. The buff effects have been reduced but you can now benefit from all buffer NPCs you come across in the dungeon. Now any NPC you find will be beneficial to your adventure!

Other Changes

Runs can now be ended from the pause menu. You can keep your Sin amount and return to Sinner’s Rest Abbey.

Various balancing changes to enemies and items.

Dungeon generation tweaks.

Bug fixes.

That's all for now! We hope you enjoy the new content!