 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goblins of Elderstone update for 7 March 2023

1 Day to launch – The future of Goblins is here.

Share · View all patches · Build 10709870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Dearest Goblins!

Tomorrow our game Goblins of Elderstone will be coming out of early access and will be released. And for that, we have some great surprises.

  • We are going to have a great game night with our Developers playing and explaining the game.
  • We have 10 free keys to be given to our beloved members.
  • Surprise .😉🎁

So make sure to follow all our socials, and stay tuned.

➔ Don’t forget to join our Discord server, you will find a whole tribe of Goblins over there. Peace out✌.

  • Team Goblins of Elderstone

Changed depots in qualityassurance branch

View more data in app history for build 10709870
Goblins of Elderstone Content Depot 693581
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link