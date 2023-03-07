1 Day to launch – The future of Goblins is here.

Share · View all patches · Build 10709870 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 20:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Dearest Goblins!

Tomorrow our game Goblins of Elderstone will be coming out of early access and will be released. And for that, we have some great surprises.

We are going to have a great game night with our Developers playing and explaining the game.

We have 10 free keys to be given to our beloved members.

Surprise .😉🎁

So make sure to follow all our socials, and stay tuned.

We have 10 free keys to be given to our beloved members.