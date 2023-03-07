Patch 1.2 Live

Attention Captains.

Patch 1.2 is now live. This patch was focused mainly on making space travel more dynamic and adding in new features and improvements.

New Features

A new sector is generated if the player flies outside the known bounds of space

Minefield - Static clusters of explosive mines

Rift anomalies - tears in the fabric of space-time that can appear spontaneously

Heliosaur swarms - sentient migrating space reptiles that can appear on planets and asteroids

Captain's Log - adjusted how log entries are reviewed and ability to create own entries

Tweaks and Improvements

General code improvements

Tidied up some strings

Scanning missiles reveal payload

Scanning mines reveal payload

Noise system adjusted so that enemies and missiles can be affected

Can prevent spaceships spawning as part of the map generation to give users a little more breathing room at the start (note however this doesn't stop any warping in)

Reason for mission failure displayed on mission overview screen

Recentre command to recentre science and navigation window on the player's ship

New additions and reformatting of the user manual

Tweaked the spawning algorithm

Planets render last, preventing objects from overlapping them

Collisions simplified, resulting in overall improvements in performance

Bug Fixes

Planets with and without rings should calculate distances consistently

Fixed issue with autopilot and manual controls fighting

Added missing commands to help screen

Fixed issue with inject coolant accepting no parameters

Fixed issue with pressing return twice in autopilot causing a crash

Autopilot calculates time more accurately

Mission length based on in-game time rather than initial timestamp

Fixed spelling of ascertain on the initial transmission

Fixed issue with ship sizes not saving properly

Fixed minor text issue on bios screen

Fixed issue with objects popping in and out too soon

Fixed issue with probing objects returning scan descriptions as if not probed

Program splash screen background is taken from colour palette

Fixed issues with retreating ships dropping all mines at once

Numerous save files have been tested, but if you want to keep the data, backing them us is required. As per the previous update, the previous patch is available as its own branch.

If you have any comments, feedback, or suggestions, please post them here or via the usual channels.

We hope you enjoy the changes and have fun with the work we've done on Astra Protocol 2.