Infested Fortress update for 7 March 2023

Update Notes for March 7th

Patchnotes
  • Fixed an adrenaline related bug that caused mummy to become less active
  • Fixed german localization issues
  • Balance changes
  • Fixed sound volume issues
  • Hospital is only used for healing, not for restoring energy

