Update Notes for March 7th

- Fixed an adrenaline related bug that caused mummy to become less active
- Fixed german localization issues
- Balance changes
- Fixed sound volume issues
- Hospital is only used for healing, not for restoring energy
Infested Fortress update for 7 March 2023
