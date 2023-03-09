 Skip to content

Through the Ages update for 9 March 2023

Update 2.18.639

Build 10709674

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:
Graphic improvements - text blurring is fixed
Better optimization for wider screens
Bonus military actions are not counted in scoring events

