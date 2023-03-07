March Update - Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

The March update includes some changes to how fatigue damage works, some behind the scenes additions related to the upcoming new user interface, as well as some bug fixes.

Fatigue Damage Change

Following today’s patch, cards with effects that keep a HQ’s defense at 1 or above, such as the M26 PERSHING, will no longer protect the HQ from fatigue damage. This small but meaningful change means that specific card effects will no longer be able to keep a HQ immune from fatigue damage.

Bug Fixes

Campaign Bugs

Fixed issue with one of the objectives in Theaters of War campaign EL ALAMEIN mission 2nd RUWEISAT not being correctly completed in certain circumstances.

Fixed issue in Theaters of War campaign GUADALCANAL mission MATANIKAU where SUPPLY SHIPMENT order did not correctly apply to unit in the frontline.

Fixed issue with one of the objectives in Theaters of War campaign EL ALAMEIN mission MERSA MATRUH not being correctly completed.

Card Bugs

Fixed issue where 43e RÉGIMENT MOTORISÉ unit ability was displayed but not triggered after taking damage.

Fixed issue with BOMBING RAID dealing an incorrect amount of damage when unit J1N1 GEKKO was on the battlefield.

Fixed broken interaction between MATILDA MKII and OUTMANEUVER order causing incorrect pins.

Fixed issue where Alpine ability was not correctly triggered when adding Alpine unit through SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT order.

Fixed broken interaction between BLACK WATCH and MINORITY RECRUITS causing BLACK WATCH to permanently increase the cost of orders in hand after being retreated to hand.

Fixed issue where the No. 1 COMMANDO unit ability was incorrectly triggered after attacking enemy HQ when the ROYAL ULSTER RIFLES unit was located on the enemy battlefield.

Fixed incorrect pop-up displaying when targeting friendly unit with ANNIHILATION.

Visual Bugs

Fixed issue where deck was displayed while empty after reconnecting to match.

New User Interface

With this patch we also prepare for the upcoming new user interface. We will have a short test period opening soon with the new user interface on Steam - keep an eye out for more details on this.

That’s it for now. As always, we welcome your feedback in the comments below, or on the KARDS Discord.