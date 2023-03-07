New Bossfight music and some tweaks

Hello there!

Please hold on, this is not yet the new character update (but it's coming soon!). This update brings the new, epic Boss Fight OST, you can listen to it here (and it's already in the game, so check it out!):

It also brings some tweaks and fixes:

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2023.03.07.0

FIX:

Alexander, Father Zera: fixed some normal attacks still triggering when 0 stamina, instead of the "Tired" attacks

Isabella: fixed the Fwd + X LG thrust attack not working properly

Gedeon: fixed LFF Y attack not taking additional stamina when swinging in the air

Samuel: fixed damage timings so he can't do two edge cuts in a row during his long lasting thrust animation

Kalkstein: fixed timings between attacks in combos

Fixed a bug where heavy weapons would not wound Armored Boss through the weak part of his blade (when you bashed through his guard)

Armored Boss: fixed long guard aiming at 0,0,0 instead of the opponent's heart

Isabella, Father Zera: fixed a bug where low thrusts did not cause damage in some specific situations

Music transitions between levels should be smoother now

Music volume should go back up to the normal level when you start a rematch in the same arena

Gedeon, Isabella: fixed a bug when a close attack would launch instead of Push in some situations

TWEAK:

Boss Fight difficulty is a bit lower on "Skilled Opponents" difficulty (dif. 3)

Final phase of Boss Fight: unarmored Samuel has a bit reduced health (compared to playable Samuel) on all body parts

Character now can't do a Close Attack (punch etc.) for 0.3 seconds after their previous sword attack hit or got blocked, to prevent Close Attacks launching out of range after the opponent got moved back with hit reaction animation

Marie: slower guard transitions against cuts

General swords inertia and physics tweaks for better smoothness

Marta: animation tweaks

Marta: weapon tip thrust detector tweaks

Difficulty 3 now has 10 initial morale instead of 5

Boss on medium difficulty has now a bit less HP on chosen body parts

Alexander: a bit more muscle power

Alexander: a bit faster attack animations

A bit faster level loading

Gedeon: more damage on cut attacks

NEW:

Cuts can now bash down thrusts (hit opponent's weapon when his thrust attack is in progress)

New Boss battle and Boss cutscenes music

And here's a sneak peek of the upcoming new character - the Carpathian Highlander: