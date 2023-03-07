This update adds 3 new backgrounds:
-Background of planet of Space Pirates
-Background of Frakto 11 planet
-Background of Planet with Gormunculus
Not necessary to start a new game after this update, if you had a previous one. But it is necessary if you did not have a previous update.
Prepare Uranus: Exploring Black Holes for Adults update for 7 March 2023
Update 7 of March 2023
This update adds 3 new backgrounds:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update