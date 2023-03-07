 Skip to content

Prepare Uranus: Exploring Black Holes for Adults update for 7 March 2023

Update 7 of March 2023

Update 7 of March 2023 · Build 10709527

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds 3 new backgrounds:
-Background of planet of Space Pirates
-Background of Frakto 11 planet
-Background of Planet with Gormunculus
Not necessary to start a new game after this update, if you had a previous one. But it is necessary if you did not have a previous update.

