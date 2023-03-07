 Skip to content

Coin Pusher Casino update for 7 March 2023

Bugfix day, music and silver

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Coiners,

In todays update a few bugfixes and changes that came from the community feedback. Also there are now silver bars in the game, however there are not so many in the game so far. The silver bars will become more common when rebalancing updates will become available. The gold bars where also updated and have same model type as the new silver bars. Lastly a few new music tracks where added.

Have fun!

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed: Coins get stuck at the insert of the machine in Classic level 2.
  • Fixed: Bought/Received Treenuts coins don't stay in players inventory.
  • Minor bugfixes.

Changes:

  • Gold bar model is updated along with the new silver bar.
  • Zen level 10 difficulty was changed.
  • Music tracks added.

