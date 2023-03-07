Weekly routine update

- Temporarily remove the talent "fierce battle"
- Temporarily remove the proficiency "Wall Blood XX"
3.Neon Firehawk: Flame ring damage to path enemies increased from 550% to 800%, diffusion damage increased from 200% to 300%
- Doom Walker: radiation diffusion damage from 210% to 300%
- Poison Scorpion: Hardened poison mark 4 stars penetration effect from 10% to 50%
- Ink pupil: all arrows damage from 100% to 140%
- Fix siege mode, by pausing to change equipment to no longer read the seconds of the bug
the existence of bugs in the game to modify the calculation method, some heroes will be modified because of the calculation method to amend its overflow damage
9. All mode monsters are likely to drop peak treasure chests
Changed files in this update