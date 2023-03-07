Dual Universe - Release 1.3.3

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.3.3.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Set/reset schematics container context menu options have been moved to the Advanced submenu.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug preventing maintenance unit dismantle from finalizing in some circumstances.

Fixed container proficiency talent that did not apply to parcel containers.

Fixed an exploit related to surrogate sessions.

Fixed an exploit related to deploying a space core blueprint on a planet.

Setting a schematic container to a hubbed container now sets the hub as the schematic container correctly.

Fixed schematic research quantity talent not being applied.

Fixed settings sometimes not being saved on change.

Fixed the loss of piloting speed after a server restart.

Fixed a ghost mass appearing in inventory after transferring items or unpacking package content.

Fixed a bug which allowed industries to be removed when still running.

Fixed a bug that made claimed items not being seen as claimed.

Refuel tool will no longer leave fuel containers with miniscule remaining fuel quantities.

[Loc] Fixed Typo in Crafting talent.

Known Issues

We are aware of and investigating an ongoing issue with EasyAntiCheat, causing some players to get an error popup when switching between accounts. This can mostly be avoided by entirely closing down the client between login attempts.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!