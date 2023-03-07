Patch #5 Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Rejects,

Here are the patch notes for patch #5 that just went live on Steam, and will be available shortly on Microsoft Store.

We added a small notification for when Strike Team members pick up Plasteel or Diamantine during gameplay. A chime will play, and an onscreen message will show who picked up the resource and what it was.



The total collected resources during the mission will be visible in the Tactical Overlay (Default keymap: Tab).



Classes

Skullbreaker

Feat: Payback Time “When an enemy damages you, gain 20% damage against enemies of the same type for 5s.” has been changed to “When an enemy damages you with a melee attack, gain +20% damage for 5s”

Feat: Lead the Charge Now also grants Stun Immunity and Suppression Immunity to allies for the duration of the buff.



Psykinetic

Feat: Warp Unleashed Damage Bonus increased: from 5-15% to 10-25%.

Feat: Wrack and Ruin Increased stacks of Soulblaze applied as well as the radius: Stacks: 2 -> 3 Radius: 3 meters -> 4 meters.



Preacher

Fixed issue where Preacher’s “Until Death” Passive could activate when at 1 health even when the Preacher didn't take damage.

Blessings

Lorenz Mk V Kickback - Expandable Melee Power Bonus now also affects your regular melee weapon, not just the Special Action melee attack. The bonus values have been tuned down to account for this, and the duration has been lowered slightly (4s -> 3.5s).



Dev note - ’This should make the blessing much more useful and fill a similar role as the human Stub Revolver Point Blank Blessing.’

Flamer - Quickflame

Increased reload speed bonus gained from the Blessing “Quickflame” on all tiers:

Tier 1: 5% -> 18%

Tier 2: 7.5% -> 20%

Tier 3: 10% -> 22%

Tier 4: 12.5% -> 24%

Dev note - This change was to bring "Quickflame" in line with the other blessings. We have our eyes on the Flamer, as it might be a little strong, and we are considering some changes in an upcoming patch.

“Savage Sweep” Blessing Fixed a bug where the Munitorum Mk III Power Sword didn't show the correct values in the description text Fixed an issue where the Tier 4 Blessing didn’t give players 50% as intended.

Fixed an issue where the Blessing "Thrust" would not give out the maximum bonus on various weapons.

Fixed hit marker for the blessing "Haymaker."

Weapons

Fixed a visual effect bug for Helbore Lasguns that occurred when switching to a grenade while charging a shot.

Fixed a bug where you sometimes couldn’t switch to the Grenade Box when using the Blastoom Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet due to missing chain actions.

Fixed a bug where the wrong stat name was shown on the Locke Mk IIb Spearhead Boltgun.

Fixed a bug where Bull Butcher Mk III Cleaver and human Combat Axes dealt incorrect damage vs Maniac on some light attacks.

Fixed a bug on Catachan Mk III Combat Blade where the push follow-up attack could be canceled by other attacks.

Fixed a bug on Orestes Mk IV Assault Chainaxe that caused an unwanted delay on heavy attacks if you combo into them from a push follow-up attack.

Fixed an issue from 1.0.30 that made it impossible to manually turn off revved Eviscerators and Chainaxes.

Item Acquisition

Emperor's Gift for Heresy and Damnation missions will now see an increase in the Sanctity (rarity) of the item gifted. At Level 30, players who play at Heresy will no longer see a Redeemed (green) item. This applies to Weapons and Curios.

For characters at level 30, you will no longer see a weapon with a base rating of under 300 from the Armoury Exchange, Sire Melk’s Requisitorium, or through the Emperor’s Gift.

Shrine of the Omnissiah

Lowered the amount of Plasteel required to consecrate to Transcendent Sanctity in the Shrine. At the maximum item rating of 380, 700 Plasteel is now required (previously 800). Note that the item rating cost scaling will still apply for lower ratings.

The cost of shrine actions (Consecrate, Re-Bless) now have the order of 'Plasteel, Diamantine' to follow the consistency of the ordering in your acquired total currencies.

When you do not have enough Diamantine or Plasteel to perform the selected action in the shrine, the cost will now be shaded red.

After proceeding with an action in the shrine, the item list will scroll back to the last selected item that was acted upon.

Fixes and Tweaks

Improved quality of several localized texts.

Resolved a few miscellaneous typos found in some texts throughout the game.

Further improved clarity on some items through their texts.

The sorting of your loadout inventory will no longer show you items that have been bartered and are no longer available.

Added missing text for the Private Mode functionality in the mission board.

Made changes to the emote wheel to resolve issues in selecting an emote to animate with. It was difficult to navigate with a mouse when moving between the gaps.

Resolved an issue where the wrong weapon skin or trinket would sometimes be shown on the preview in the weapon card/list entry after it had been changed.

The "locked by Trust Level" text within Brunt's Armoury has been brought forward in layers; it was previously behind the texture, making the text hard to read.

Stability