Patch notes - March 08

Build 10709179 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 00:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Some small adjustments needed to be made

Puzzles improvements

[spoiler] Hydraulics: we reduced the speed of the centrifuge, timing offers more leeway [/spoiler];

[spoiler] Hydraulics: a hint has been added regarding the correct use of the airlock control station [/spoiler].

Fixes

The first person view is now compatible with 21:9, 32:9 ratios (Hor+FoV)).

Other changes

We look for where things can get potentially frustrating and reinforce the weak points.

We reduced the duration of the "Sneak in" animation;

The Infiltration Agent can now scan [spoiler]Hackers on the wall (small aliens)[/spoiler];

Correction of typos.

Thanks for your feedback ;)

Dazarious for Questions Factory