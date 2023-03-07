 Skip to content

Bonding Ambivalence update for 7 March 2023

Patch notes - March 08

Patch notes - March 08

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some small adjustments needed to be made

Puzzles improvements

  • [spoiler] Hydraulics: we reduced the speed of the centrifuge, timing offers more leeway [/spoiler];
  • [spoiler] Hydraulics: a hint has been added regarding the correct use of the airlock control station [/spoiler].

Fixes

  • The first person view is now compatible with 21:9, 32:9 ratios (Hor+FoV)).

Other changes
We look for where things can get potentially frustrating and reinforce the weak points.

  • We reduced the duration of the "Sneak in" animation;
  • The Infiltration Agent can now scan [spoiler]Hackers on the wall (small aliens)[/spoiler];
  • Correction of typos.

Thanks for your feedback ;)

Dazarious for Questions Factory

