Patch notes - March 08

Some small adjustments needed to be made
Puzzles improvements
- [spoiler] Hydraulics: we reduced the speed of the centrifuge, timing offers more leeway [/spoiler];
- [spoiler] Hydraulics: a hint has been added regarding the correct use of the airlock control station [/spoiler].
Fixes
- The first person view is now compatible with 21:9, 32:9 ratios (Hor+FoV)).
Other changes
We look for where things can get potentially frustrating and reinforce the weak points.
- We reduced the duration of the "Sneak in" animation;
- The Infiltration Agent can now scan [spoiler]Hackers on the wall (small aliens)[/spoiler];
- Correction of typos.
Thanks for your feedback ;)
Dazarious for Questions Factory
Changed files in this update