 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Merchant of Phenistoria update for 7 March 2023

Patchnotes: Alpha14

Share · View all patches · Build 10709149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello merchant!

The update is finally here!
We have reworked the level-design as well as the heroes' combat mechanics. Now you can see fights with a "brand new" UI:

The whole level-design has been reworked with a bigger map (which will allow us to add more story and quest elements later on). The crypt has also been completely reworked with some new surprises :)

Known problems:

  • pathfinding with heroes
  • guard stop patrolling
  • the mouse can be offset
  • environment bug (the game looks too "white")

Changed files in this update

Merchant of Phenistoria Content Depot 1466171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link