Patchnotes: Alpha14

Hello merchant!
The update is finally here!
We have reworked the level-design as well as the heroes' combat mechanics. Now you can see fights with a "brand new" UI:
The whole level-design has been reworked with a bigger map (which will allow us to add more story and quest elements later on). The crypt has also been completely reworked with some new surprises :)
Known problems:
- pathfinding with heroes
- guard stop patrolling
- the mouse can be offset
- environment bug (the game looks too "white")
Changed files in this update