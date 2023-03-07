VTube Studio 1.24.1

A patch that fixes two bugs:
- Spout2 capture on Windows now doesn't automatically activate "Mirror Video" every time you restart VTube Studio.
- Sometimes Live2D Items pinned to models didn't scale/rotate correctly or couldn't be dragged off because of an error during Live2D Item position calculation. This is now fixed.
No new features. Changelog on Trello: https://trello.com/c/qP1BFZoJ
And if you have any questions, please ask on Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio
Changed files in this update