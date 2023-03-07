Patch Notes 0.7.3

Hello gamers! The 0.7.3 patch has arrived.
Update
- Added 4 beta language options (Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, Turkish)
- Changed the default font to a high-resolution font for readability.
- Keyboard users can now enter a room by typing the room code in the menu and pressing Enter.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the last selected character in the menu was not saved properly.
- Fixed a bug where text was not visible during the Intro.
- Fixed a bug where the stage name was not displayed correctly in the game results.
Changed files in this update