Arcade Party update for 7 March 2023

Patch Notes 0.7.3

Hello gamers! The 0.7.3 patch has arrived.

Update
  • Added 4 beta language options (Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, Turkish)
  • Changed the default font to a high-resolution font for readability.
  • Keyboard users can now enter a room by typing the room code in the menu and pressing Enter.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the last selected character in the menu was not saved properly.
  • Fixed a bug where text was not visible during the Intro.
  • Fixed a bug where the stage name was not displayed correctly in the game results.

🕹️🎮📺👾🧱🤖❤️

Open link