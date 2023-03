Share · View all patches · Build 10709115 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 11:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Announcing the 1st Yi Xian Character Popularity Vote Result!!!

Where did your favorite character place?



Thanks for your support for this vote and Yi Xian. Please continue to share your great comments with us.

We are drawing Tan Shuyan's special card back and will give it to all players. Stay tuned!