 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night of the Dead update for 8 March 2023

Alpha Hotfix #056

Share · View all patches · Build 10708767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha Hotfix #056

Ver. 2.0.8.7

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

[Game Balancing]

Equipment Balancing

  • Changed the tier of Special Force Assult Rifle and Kodachi. (4 -> 5)
  • Damage and stability increased as the tier changed.

Weapon Reward Box Balancing

  • Decreased the chance of acquiring weapons from the Weapon Reward Box in some regions.

Research Balancing

  • Changed the effect of 'Materials Knowledge' in 'Builder' research. (Required materials for build modules -> Build Speed)
  • Increased the effect of 'Upgrade Speed' and 'Demolish Speed'.

New Research

  • Junior Secret Agent
[Game Systems]

VFX

  • Changed the size of the effect of the debuff applied to the zombie to match the size of the zombie.
[Localization]

Fixed some awkward translations.

  • Japanese
[Optimization]

The following optimizations have been progressed

  • Game Optimization
  • Network Optimization
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed that the player's bag and other items would fall under a building upon rejoining the game.
  • Fixed that the 'Handmade Sniper Rifle' could be obtained from the result of tier 2 equipment during equipment reassembly.
  • Fixed that the sockets were not displaying when dragging and dropping equipment onto the 'Equipment Modification Workbench'.
  • Fixed that the attachments were duplicated when detaching them from equipment.
  • Fixed that the items equipped by a character would be duplicated upon the character's death.
  • Fixed that the upgrade was impossible if seeds were not planted on the farm.
    Accordingly, the upgrade is now impossible if there are seeds planted on the farm.
  • Fixed that the animation for the burn debuff of Siege Heavy Zombie was repeatedly played.
  • Fixed that the burn debuff was not applied to Toxic Heavy Zombie.
  • Fixed that the movement of bears in the snow area was abnormal.
  • Fixed that the trail effect was not drawn in the desert and snow areas.
  • Alleviated that the long-range traps not working.
  • Alleviated that the zombies' movement not being smooth on the client player(Guest).
  • Fixed some crashes.

Changed files in this update

Night of the Dead Content Depot 1377381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link