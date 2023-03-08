Alpha Hotfix #056
Ver. 2.0.8.7
[Game Balancing]
Equipment Balancing
- Changed the tier of Special Force Assult Rifle and Kodachi. (4 -> 5)
- Damage and stability increased as the tier changed.
Weapon Reward Box Balancing
- Decreased the chance of acquiring weapons from the Weapon Reward Box in some regions.
Research Balancing
- Changed the effect of 'Materials Knowledge' in 'Builder' research. (Required materials for build modules -> Build Speed)
- Increased the effect of 'Upgrade Speed' and 'Demolish Speed'.
New Research
- Junior Secret Agent
[Game Systems]
VFX
- Changed the size of the effect of the debuff applied to the zombie to match the size of the zombie.
[Localization]
Fixed some awkward translations.
- Japanese
[Optimization]
The following optimizations have been progressed
- Game Optimization
- Network Optimization
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that the player's bag and other items would fall under a building upon rejoining the game.
- Fixed that the 'Handmade Sniper Rifle' could be obtained from the result of tier 2 equipment during equipment reassembly.
- Fixed that the sockets were not displaying when dragging and dropping equipment onto the 'Equipment Modification Workbench'.
- Fixed that the attachments were duplicated when detaching them from equipment.
- Fixed that the items equipped by a character would be duplicated upon the character's death.
- Fixed that the upgrade was impossible if seeds were not planted on the farm.
Accordingly, the upgrade is now impossible if there are seeds planted on the farm.
- Fixed that the animation for the burn debuff of Siege Heavy Zombie was repeatedly played.
- Fixed that the burn debuff was not applied to Toxic Heavy Zombie.
- Fixed that the movement of bears in the snow area was abnormal.
- Fixed that the trail effect was not drawn in the desert and snow areas.
- Alleviated that the long-range traps not working.
- Alleviated that the zombies' movement not being smooth on the client player(Guest).
- Fixed some crashes.
