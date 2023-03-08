Alpha Hotfix #056

Ver. 2.0.8.7

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

[Game Balancing]

Equipment Balancing

Changed the tier of Special Force Assult Rifle and Kodachi. (4 -> 5)

Damage and stability increased as the tier changed.

Weapon Reward Box Balancing

Decreased the chance of acquiring weapons from the Weapon Reward Box in some regions.

Research Balancing

Changed the effect of 'Materials Knowledge' in 'Builder' research. (Required materials for build modules -> Build Speed)

Increased the effect of 'Upgrade Speed' and 'Demolish Speed'.

New Research

Junior Secret Agent

[Game Systems]

VFX

Changed the size of the effect of the debuff applied to the zombie to match the size of the zombie.

[Localization]

Fixed some awkward translations.

Japanese

[Optimization]

The following optimizations have been progressed

Game Optimization

Network Optimization

[Bug Fixed]