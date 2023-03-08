[v1.20.2] Re-enabled the VRM export feature supporting VRM1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10708756 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 06:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.20.2 update concerns the following:

■ Updates

Re-enabled the VRM export feature supporting the VRM1.0 format

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

This feature was rolled out in v1.20.0, but was temporarily disabled in v1.20.1 due to a malfunction.

In this new update, VRoid Studio v1.20.2, the feature has been re-enabled.

We've added a model export feature to the new version, VRM1.0, in addition to the export feature for the original version, VRM0.0.

VRM1.0 model data cannot be used in apps that don't support VRM1.0.

Check the VRM document for detailed specifications on VRM1.0.

▼VRM-1.0 - VRM documentation

https://vrm.dev/en/vrm1/index

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.

▼I want to learn more about the VRM export feature

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/15760756822297