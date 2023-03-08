 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 8 March 2023

[v1.20.2] Re-enabled the VRM export feature supporting VRM1.0

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.20.2 update concerns the following:

■ Updates

  • Re-enabled the VRM export feature supporting the VRM1.0 format

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
This feature was rolled out in v1.20.0, but was temporarily disabled in v1.20.1 due to a malfunction.
In this new update, VRoid Studio v1.20.2, the feature has been re-enabled.

We've added a model export feature to the new version, VRM1.0, in addition to the export feature for the original version, VRM0.0.
VRM1.0 model data cannot be used in apps that don't support VRM1.0.

Check the VRM document for detailed specifications on VRM1.0.
▼VRM-1.0 - VRM documentation
https://vrm.dev/en/vrm1/index

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.

▼I want to learn more about the VRM export feature
https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/15760756822297

