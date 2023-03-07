v2.4 “Springloaded” Update out now and Prestige Season 3 Starts

Greetings Keepers! Update 2.4 is HERE, and it is packed with goodies for all of your domekeeping needs! The free 2.4 “Springloaded” update brings three completely new gadgets to add to your arsenal: the Spire, the Autocannon and the Prospection Meter as well as multiple reworks and updates to existing ones. On top of that, the update introduces tons of new quality of life and game balance improvements to the game. Dome keeping has never felt so good before, that’s a promise!

We’ve been teasing that update for a long enough time in our previous posts, so we’ll cut to the chase: you will find below the full patch notes to get all the details on everything new featured in the 2.4 “Springloaded” update:

Changelog v2.4

GADGETS

Added a defensive gadget called “Spire”, which can deal well with monster projectiles

Added an offensive gadget called “Autocannon”, which behaves like the stun laser but is all about dealing damage

Added a mining gadget called “Prospection Meter”, which displays the distance to the nearest resources

Probe can now detect caves and chambers

All primary gadgets got rebalanced, especially their battle abilities Orchard shield and roots now persist between waves Shield got more hp and reflection and electro blast got big buffs Repellent wither now does not flat out reduce HP from all monsters, but makes monsters take much more damage while it lasts

Drillbert and Drilliam are now much better at drilling and the upgrade branch is now changed slightly

Added an upgrade for Drillbert which shows you the direction to Drillbert, when carrying a treat

Drillbert is now scared when monsters come instead of going to sleep, to better show the difference between the two states

Added slot visualisation for gadgets, so that you can see where each gadget goes upfront. You usually can only use one gadget per slot (so no stun laser and auto cannon together)

Added an upgrade to the Teleporter, to be able to teleport with a lot of carryables (like blast mines or Drillbert treats)

Rebalanced converter upgrades and conversions to offer more useful options

Reworked and improved the stun laser with a lot of new upgrades. Removed the damage option as this is now Autocannons job

lift orbs now always cost 1 water and 1 iron, and never increase in cost

PRESTIGE & RELIC HUNT

Added two new run modifiers: ‘HUD’ and ‘Automation’

Countdown is now the default mode for prestige. The old standard mode is now called “endless”.

Changed prestige difficulty to not take collected resources or gadgets into account at all

Rebalanced relic hunt difficulty slightly, so amount of collected resources factors in less

Cobalt upgrades now increase in cost in prestige countdown, so that it won’t stretch the run for too long

SWORD DOME

Added additional stab damage to most of the sword blade upgrades, so upgrading the blade has a stronger positive impact on the stab

Improved Javelin visuals and feel

Increased Javelin damage

Buffed impact recuperation

Increased slice damage for all blade upgrades

Increased base health and additional health points from upgrades

QUALITY OF LIFE

Domes now have an auto heal upgrade, that will heal the dome if it is about to be destroyed but you still have cobalt

Domes now have a wave warner upgrade, that will let you know when it’s about time to head back to the dome because a wave approaches

Domes now have an upgrade that shows you the shortest way back to the dome. The shortest might not always be the fastest, but you can’t get lost this way

Added telemetry, which helps us balance the game and focus on the things that will improve it the most. Telemetry means capturing some in-game events and sending them to us, so we can better understand how you play. For example, we can see how often each upgrade is bought, and thus can buff upgrades that are rarely used

Added the option to manually choose gamepad icons in-menu (Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo). Controllers are often detected as generic devices, so your operating system cannot detect that it is a PS4 controller, for example - and thus not automatically pick the right icons

FIXES

To avoid unwanted relic bomb triggers in relic hunt, it will will only launch when hp reaches zero, and won’t trigger if auto repair can still happen

Fixed enemies staying stunned for the whole duration of repellents slowdown abilities, after going into full stun once

Fixed scarab sometimes surviving the relic bomb like a badass

Fixed worm rock not properly being removed after being blocked with sword

Fixed key hints for use key binding always showing E, irrespective of actual binding

Fixed some glyphs not updating to changed keybindings without reloading the game

Fixed numbers in tech tree being unpleasantly offset for languages with non-western fonts

Added more stats to the leaderboard submission to help with cheat detection

Fixed scanner cave not revealing first biome

Gadget drop will not get resources stuck anymore, if you deliver it to the dome with a lot of resources

Fixed gadget chamber not opening after reload, if game was saved while it was opening

Fixed big tick not properly playing its explosion sound when hitting the dome

Fixed Drillbert treat turning invisible when Drilliam is unlocked

Orchard shield now dissolves when dome is destroyed

Invulnerable monsters will not be affected by any stun or damage ability (caused various issues like big ticks being invulnerable because they were stunned underground by repellents paralysis)

For shield, fixed additional battle ability duration not being added after overcharging but depleting the overcharge part of the shield

Fixed shield gadget reflection ability not catching some projectiles reliably

Fixed beast animation getting messed up when stunned while jumping onto the dome

Critter worms will now vanish if their tile is destroyed

Tree seeds will also grow if they were about to root on a tile that then gets destroyed

Probe impulse and marker now properly react to game pause and persists in the game save

Fixed the big input icon in the pause menu not immediately switching, if input method was changed

Drillbert treat will now better catch up with Drillbert, if he’s speeding past it

Fixed language select panel in some locales never setting focus to language buttons, being unable to switch the language without the mouse

Fixed repeatable upgrades not marking resource cost as red, when it would be too expensive

Fixed save getting broken if saving after sword dome impact recuperation triggered

Fixed gadget choice popup sometimes staying outside of screen, if multiple gadgets are brought to the dome simultaneously

Fixed pet duplicating on reload when one hatched from an egg and one was brought with you

Triggers can now be properly bound to actions

Fixed faulty animation of diver when it hits the dome while the dome is invulnerable

Fixed sword pad still reflecting projectiles after dome got destroyed

Fixed shield hud not updating battle ability display when wave ends

MINOR CHANGES

Slightly better carry capability of engineers first carry upgrade

Orchard now shows additional battle ability use from overcharge in HUD too

Reduced driller damage by 20%

Slightly reduced lasers stun capability

Last health upgrade of laser dome increases health less, but is also cheaper

We hope you’ll enjoy this new update, Keepers! If you run into any issues, please let us know in the Official Dome Keeper Discord Server or by reaching out to Raw Fury Support. Now get out there and keep digging!